The in-flight snack so popular it has its own emoji

(CNN) Biting into a complimentary Biscoff cookie on a flight may do little to sweeten the bitter experience of commercial air travel, but there's so much more to these little biscuits than their white-and-red wrappers reveal.

These flat, crispy cookies that melt in your mouth hail from Belgium, where they're called Speculoos and figure in Belgian culture from the 17th century as a sweet treat originally given to children for Sinterklaas, or St. Nicholas Day, on December 6.

Aside from their heritage, in the US the cookies are now best associated with Delta Air Lines.

The carrier was the first to bring the snacks on board planes in 1986, which makes it now more than 30 years that travelers have begun or ended trips with its distinctive, sweet cinnamon-ginger-nutmeg taste.

For Aileen Nguyen, a traveler now based in Kuala Lumpur but who grew up nibbling on the biscuits while flying out of Delta's Detroit hub, the nostalgia is as appealing as the flavor.

