Breaking News

We love our TV moms

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

There are the good, All-American moms. &quot;The Brady Bunch&#39;s&quot; Carol Brady -- played by Florence Henderson -- always knew the right thing to say and had the warm hug to give. Her daughters -- Jan (Eve Plumb, left), Marcia (Maureen McCormick, center) and Cindy (Susan Olsen) -- looked up to her.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
There are the good, All-American moms. "The Brady Bunch's" Carol Brady -- played by Florence Henderson -- always knew the right thing to say and had the warm hug to give. Her daughters -- Jan (Eve Plumb, left), Marcia (Maureen McCormick, center) and Cindy (Susan Olsen) -- looked up to her.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Not all moms are as perfect as June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley, here with Jerry Mathers as the Beaver), but she&#39;s a tough act to follow, whether you&#39;re a TV mom or a parent in real life. But then there are the moms who appear less than loving...
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Not all moms are as perfect as June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley, here with Jerry Mathers as the Beaver), but she's a tough act to follow, whether you're a TV mom or a parent in real life. But then there are the moms who appear less than loving...
Hide Caption
2 of 20
&quot;Downton Abbey&quot; would be much less entertaining without the cutting Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith. There&#39;s love in her heart -- she did raise Robert and Rosamund (with the help of servants, of course) -- but her mouth says things such as, &quot;I will applaud your discretion when you leave.&quot;
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"Downton Abbey" would be much less entertaining without the cutting Dowager Countess, played by Maggie Smith. There's love in her heart -- she did raise Robert and Rosamund (with the help of servants, of course) -- but her mouth says things such as, "I will applaud your discretion when you leave."
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Betty Draper -- later Betty Francis (January Jones, here with Marten Holden Weiner) -- tries to be a polished, grown-up mother on &quot;Mad Men,&quot; but the years have shown that her glamorous sheen hides a brittle interior.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Betty Draper -- later Betty Francis (January Jones, here with Marten Holden Weiner) -- tries to be a polished, grown-up mother on "Mad Men," but the years have shown that her glamorous sheen hides a brittle interior.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) doesn&#39;t even try to hide her brittleness. The &quot;Arrested Development&quot; matriarch abuses underlings -- that would be almost everybody -- and has been known to enjoy a drink. Or several.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) doesn't even try to hide her brittleness. The "Arrested Development" matriarch abuses underlings -- that would be almost everybody -- and has been known to enjoy a drink. Or several.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
And Estelle Costanza (Estelle Harris)? She was a perpetual thorn in the side of her son, George (Jason Alexander), on &quot;Seinfeld.&quot; However, on at least one occasion, he was master of his domain.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
And Estelle Costanza (Estelle Harris)? She was a perpetual thorn in the side of her son, George (Jason Alexander), on "Seinfeld." However, on at least one occasion, he was master of his domain.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Other mothers have their complexities. Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) cared about her children and loved her husband Tony, but she tried to turn a blind eye to his business (which wasn&#39;t really waste management) and was known to consider straying.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Other mothers have their complexities. Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) cared about her children and loved her husband Tony, but she tried to turn a blind eye to his business (which wasn't really waste management) and was known to consider straying.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham, left) may have been mother to Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), but she wasn&#39;t always the adult on &quot;Gilmore Girls.&quot; Since she gave birth to Rory when she was 16, she had a lot of growing up to do.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham, left) may have been mother to Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), but she wasn't always the adult on "Gilmore Girls." Since she gave birth to Rory when she was 16, she had a lot of growing up to do.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
On &quot;Roseanne,&quot; Roseanne Barr (left, with Sara Gilbert) could be brash and sarcastic, but she was good with her children -- often while being brash and sarcastic.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
On "Roseanne," Roseanne Barr (left, with Sara Gilbert) could be brash and sarcastic, but she was good with her children -- often while being brash and sarcastic.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies, right, with Makenzie Vega as daughter Grace) on &quot;The Good Wife&quot; has been through a lot: her husband&#39;s infidelity, challenges at her law firm, up-and-down relationships. She can be mercurial, but as a mother, she&#39;s steadfast and protective.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies, right, with Makenzie Vega as daughter Grace) on "The Good Wife" has been through a lot: her husband's infidelity, challenges at her law firm, up-and-down relationships. She can be mercurial, but as a mother, she's steadfast and protective.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
&quot;Weeds&#39; &quot; Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker, here with Alexander Gould) bent a few rules to maintain the comfortable lifestyle of herself and her kids. Like selling marijuana and trying to stay out of jail. Hey, it was a living.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"Weeds' " Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker, here with Alexander Gould) bent a few rules to maintain the comfortable lifestyle of herself and her kids. Like selling marijuana and trying to stay out of jail. Hey, it was a living.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Peggy Bundy of &quot;Married ... With Children&quot; (Katey Sagal, second from right) was blowzy and materialistic, but she would stand with her family when threatened. Son Bud (David Faustino), husband Al (Ed O&#39;Neill) and daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate) were usually firmly behind her.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Peggy Bundy of "Married ... With Children" (Katey Sagal, second from right) was blowzy and materialistic, but she would stand with her family when threatened. Son Bud (David Faustino), husband Al (Ed O'Neill) and daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate) were usually firmly behind her.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
&quot;Modern Family&#39;s&quot; Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and Gloria Pritchett (Sofia Vergara) are more lovable. The pair don&#39;t always see eye to eye, especially since Gloria is married to Claire&#39;s father, but they always put their families first.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"Modern Family's" Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and Gloria Pritchett (Sofia Vergara) are more lovable. The pair don't always see eye to eye, especially since Gloria is married to Claire's father, but they always put their families first.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
&quot;One Day at a Time&quot; featured a divorced single mother, a rarity on television in the 1970s. Ann Romano (Bonnie Franklin, center) handled two daughters (played by Mackenzie Phillips, left, and Valerie Bertinelli, right), their mixed-up lives (including husbands Michael Lembeck and Boyd Gaines) and a wacky super played by Pat Harrington.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"One Day at a Time" featured a divorced single mother, a rarity on television in the 1970s. Ann Romano (Bonnie Franklin, center) handled two daughters (played by Mackenzie Phillips, left, and Valerie Bertinelli, right), their mixed-up lives (including husbands Michael Lembeck and Boyd Gaines) and a wacky super played by Pat Harrington.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden, right) had the mixed blessing of being a mother on the starship Enterprise in &quot;Star Trek: The Next Generation.&quot; It could be hard taking care of the crew -- and a son, Wesley, played by Wil Wheaton. Of course, the precocious Wesley Crusher always saved the day.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden, right) had the mixed blessing of being a mother on the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It could be hard taking care of the crew -- and a son, Wesley, played by Wil Wheaton. Of course, the precocious Wesley Crusher always saved the day.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
A mother that was also the literal leader of the band? That was the case on &quot;The Partridge Family&quot; in which Shirley Partridge (Shirley Jones, left) sang with her children and drove the bus. Sure, maybe Keith (David Cassidy, second from left) sang lead, but we know who was really in charge.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
A mother that was also the literal leader of the band? That was the case on "The Partridge Family" in which Shirley Partridge (Shirley Jones, left) sang with her children and drove the bus. Sure, maybe Keith (David Cassidy, second from left) sang lead, but we know who was really in charge.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
&quot;Good Times&#39; &quot; Florida Evans (Esther Rolle, third from left) provided a lot of love and discipline to her children, Michael, J.J. and Thelma (Ralph Carter, left, Jimmie Walker and BernNadette Stanis).
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"Good Times' " Florida Evans (Esther Rolle, third from left) provided a lot of love and discipline to her children, Michael, J.J. and Thelma (Ralph Carter, left, Jimmie Walker and BernNadette Stanis).
Hide Caption
17 of 20
In &quot;Family Ties,&quot; Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter, second from left) juggled life as an architect with a mother&#39;s sturdy guidance for her children (from left, Justine Bateman, Brian Bonsall, Tina Yothers and Michael J. Fox). Husband Steven (Michael Gross, far left) was an equal partner.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
In "Family Ties," Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter, second from left) juggled life as an architect with a mother's sturdy guidance for her children (from left, Justine Bateman, Brian Bonsall, Tina Yothers and Michael J. Fox). Husband Steven (Michael Gross, far left) was an equal partner.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
&quot;The Cosby Show&#39;s&quot; Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad, right, with Keshia Knight Pulliam) could keep her doctor husband, played by Bill Cosby, on his toes, and was a successful lawyer and mother to boot.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
"The Cosby Show's" Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad, right, with Keshia Knight Pulliam) could keep her doctor husband, played by Bill Cosby, on his toes, and was a successful lawyer and mother to boot.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Maybe Marge Simpson isn&#39;t as perfect as Clair Huxtable. Maybe her children can be difficult and her hair barely fits in the car. The loving wife of Homer and mother of Maggie, Lisa and Bart is the heart of the Simpson clan, the one to lead the way when things go awry. Which they often do.
Photos: Our favorite TV moms
Maybe Marge Simpson isn't as perfect as Clair Huxtable. Maybe her children can be difficult and her hair barely fits in the car. The loving wife of Homer and mother of Maggie, Lisa and Bart is the heart of the Simpson clan, the one to lead the way when things go awry. Which they often do.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
01 tv moms restricted08 tv moms restricted03 tv moms restricted11 tv moms restricted12 tv moms restricted09 tv moms restricted14 tv moms restricted10 tv moms restricted15 tv moms restricted04 tv moms restricted17 tv moms restricted18 tv moms restricted21 tv mothers restricted22 tv mothers restricted07 tv moms restricted06 tv moms restricted05 tv moms restricted20 tv moms restricted02 tv moms restricted13 tv moms restricted

Story highlights

  • Today's TV moms are not like the ones of old

(CNN)Loretha "Cookie" Holloway Lyon is about as far from June Cleaver as you can get.

The matriarch on Fox's hit series "Empire" is an ex-con taking on her ex-husband Lucious, reclaiming her part in the family record company and reuniting with sons Andre, Jamal, and Hakeem.
Taraji P. Henson stars as Cookie Lyon on &quot;Empire.&quot;
Taraji P. Henson stars as Cookie Lyon on "Empire."
Played to the hilt by actress Taraji P. Henson, "Cookie" is tough and just one of the modern TV moms we adore.
    Here are some others:

    Bonnie Plunkett on "Mom"

    Read More
    It isn't easy to make drug and alcohol abuse recovery funny, but Allison Janney as Bonnie and Anna Faris as her daughter, Christy, do a great job on the hit CBS comedy "Mom."
    Allison Janney and Anna Faris star as Bonnie and Christy Plunkett on &quot;Mom.&quot;
    Allison Janney and Anna Faris star as Bonnie and Christy Plunkett on "Mom."
    They put the "fun" in "dysfunction" and Janney has twice won Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series with her performance on the show.

    Rainbow Johnson on "Black-ish"

    Bow and Dre Johnson are #relationshipgoals.
    The parents of five manage to keep both the humor and the romance alive.
    Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star as Andre and Rainbow Johnson on &quot;Black-ish.&quot;
    Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star as Andre and Rainbow Johnson on "Black-ish."
    Besides, how can you not love a biracial anesthesiologist raised by hippies who has a heart of gold AND snappy comebacks for her saucy mother-in-law?

    Lorelai Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life"

    Thanks to the Netflix revival, we recently got to grab a cup of java and remember why we loved Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) so much.
    Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel star as Emily, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in &quot;Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.&quot;
    Kelly Bishop, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel star as Emily, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

    Jessica Huang on "Fresh Off The Boat"

    Jessica (Constance Wu) is the mom we need at the moment.
    Loving, but not here for your foolishness, she is deeply invested in her children making something of themselves and not forgetting where they came from.
    Randall Park and Constance Wu star as Loius and Jessica Huang on &quot;Fresh Off the Boat.&quot;
    Randall Park and Constance Wu star as Loius and Jessica Huang on "Fresh Off the Boat."
    Plus, her "rules" for how hubby Louis must deal with other women are on point.