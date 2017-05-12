(CNN) It's a no from Simon Cowell when it comes to the new "American Idol."

"I was asked to do it, and the answer is no," Cowell said.

ABC announced this week that it had reached an agreement with FremantleMedia to bring the singing competition back more than a year after Fox canceled the reality series after 15 seasons.

Cowell, who is currently a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent," said he has "no interest" in participating in a new version of the show he helped make famous.

"My memories are when we first started," he said. "It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can't recreate that."

The Brit left "Idol" in 2010 when Fox brought his U.K. hit "The X Factor" across the pond. He served as a judge and executive producer on the American version which lasted for three seasons.

ABC has not yet announced info regarding judges, but plenty of fans are wondering whether Ryan Seacrest will return to reprise his role as host.

That includes Seacrest's newest colleague, Kelly Ripa.

Seacrest recently posted a clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in which she questions him as to whether he's on board with the new "Idol."

Trust me, I have just as many questions as you do :) @livekellyandryan A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 8, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

"Are you going to host it?" Ripa asked him. "Please tell me yes."

After joking that he would do whatever for Ripa as she is his work wife, Seacrest said he was as surprised as everyone else was about the deal.

"I don't know if I can host it," he said.