Story highlights Cowell said he was asked to be a part of the reboot

Ryan Seacrest as host is the big question

(CNN) It's a no from Simon Cowell when it comes to the new "American Idol."

The show's most famous judge told Extra Thursday that he was approached about the reboot and he turned it down.

"I was asked to do it, and the answer is no," Cowell said.

ABC announced this week that it had reached an agreement with FremantleMedia to bring the singing competition back more than a year after Fox canceled the reality series after 15 seasons.

