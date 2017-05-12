Story highlights The first few episodes will no doubt spark a Googling frenzy among foodies.

There's a bigger purpose to Dev's time in Italy beyond cooking and eating.

(CNN) At the start of "Master of None" Season 2, Dev is well on his way to mending his broken heart with some "Eat, Pray, Love" action.

We find Aziz Ansari's character three months into his trip in Italy, where he jetted off to at the end of the first season. Dev spends his days learning the lingo and making pasta that's subjected to critique by an Italian grandmother.

The first two episodes dive into Dev's new life abroad, which includes a new circle of friends, but we also bear witness his anxiety as he prepares to transition out of the food-soaked sojourn and back into his life in New York City.

Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi ("To Rome with Love") and Riccardo Scamarcio ("John Wick: Chapter 2") play some of Dev's new companions.

"Master of None's" co-creator Alan Yang said he wanted to treat fans to the sight of our protagonist in a new setting with new experiences.

