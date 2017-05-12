Harry Styles sounds lonely on his debut album

Story highlights Harry Styles dropped his debut solo album Thursday night

(CNN) Harry Styles fans rejoice, the wait is finally over.

The former One Direction frontman released his highly anticipated solo album Thursday night. The album, titled "Harry Styles," has already skyrocketed to number one on iTunes.

But don't let the simplicity of the album's title fool you. Its 10 tracks are, seemingly, filled with hints about Styles' love life -- or lack thereof.

The takeaway? Styles sounds lonely.

