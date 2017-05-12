Story highlights The pair used to be very close

(CNN) When Caitlyn Jenner first went public with her story of being a transgender woman, stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West was one of her biggest allies.

But, now, the pair are reportedly not as close as before.

Appearing on Australia's "Today" to promote her new book "The Secrets of my Life," Jenner said she and Kardashian West are not in contact currently.

"To be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time," Jenner reportedly said. "I've kind of let everything calm down, so I kind of keep my distance. I'm out right now trying to make a difference in the world."

At the heart of the tension is some of what Jenner has written in her book, including that ex-wife Kris Jenner was aware during their 24 year marriage that the former Olympian was transgender.

