Bow Wow responds to #BowWowChallenge

Story highlights The rapper was caught pretending to be taking a private jet

He claimed it's part of his new reality show

(CNN) Bow Wow has no shame about pretending to fly private.

The rapper was dragged by social media after he posted a staged photo of a jet that made it appear he was flying privately from Atlanta to New York City.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

He was busted when a fellow traveler shared on social media that the performer, whose legal name is Shad Moss, was on his commercial flight.

It sparked a viral #BowWowChallenge, where folks mocked him by posting their own attempts at faking better circumstances.

You know I had to bring out the BOTTLES, we lit tonight 🔥 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/Wg4PHhkZ2s — tobar (@totobarrr) May 12, 2017

Moss appeared on New York's Hot 97 radio station Thursday and played down the roasting.

Read More