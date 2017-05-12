Bow Wow responds to #BowWowChallenge

Story highlights
- The rapper was caught pretending to be taking a private jet
- He claimed it's part of his new reality show
(CNN)Bow Wow has no shame about pretending to fly private.
The rapper was dragged by social media after he posted a staged photo of a jet that made it appear he was flying privately from Atlanta to New York City.
He was busted when a fellow traveler shared on social media that the performer, whose legal name is Shad Moss, was on his commercial flight.
It sparked a viral #BowWowChallenge, where folks mocked him by posting their own attempts at faking better circumstances.
Moss appeared on New York's Hot 97 radio station Thursday and played down the roasting.
"I love it because people don't understand the scientific method to my madness," he said. "I'm about to have to the biggest show on WE TV, period."
Moss has a reality series, "Growing Up: Hip Hop Atlanta," set to premiere on May 25. He claims the the fake-private-jet stunt is tied to the production.
"You gotta just watch the show," he said. "Everything's for the show."
Moss also dismissed a past incident when he was called out for posting a photo of a stack of money that didn't belong to him.
"I never said this is my money," he said. "I put a quote underneath that picture."
Whether he was trolling or not remains to be seen, but the "CSI:Cyber" actor said he's not a bit bothered by the jokes.
He's used to being given the business by famous friends like Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Moss said.
"When the joke is finally on me, I don't really care," he said. "In our groupchat [with fellow rappers] it's relentless. It don't stop."