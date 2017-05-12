Fox triple-dog dares you not to love its next live musical

(CNN) Fox will celebrate the holidays this year with a musical version of a film so classic that it turned pink bunny pajamas, BB guns and leg lamps into symbols of Christmas.

The network announced Friday it will partner with Warner Horizon for a live musical production of "A Christmas Story."

Marc Platt, who this week also boarded NBC's upcoming live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar," is set to head up the event.

"La La Land" songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, recent Tony Award nominees for the musical "Dear Evan Hansen," will write several new songs for Fox's production. The two also scored "A Christmas Story: The Musical," which was nominated for three Tony Awards.

The musical is based on the 1983 film about a boy whose Christmas wish is to get a BB gun for Christmas -- much to the chagrin of his parents.

