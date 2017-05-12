Will Ferrell breaks into song during USC commencement speech

Story highlights Will Ferrell delivered the University of Southern California's 2017 commencement address

Ferrell gave poignant advice to the students like "trust your gut" and "don't listen to the critics"

Ferrell closed out his 25 minute speech by singing, "I Will Always Love You"

(CNN) Will Ferrell dropped some serious wisdom on Friday while delivering a commencement speech that ended with a strong love ballad that would make Whitney Houston proud.

In front of large crowd of University of Southern California students, the comedian turned serious when he talked about the meaning of success.

"Now one may look at me as having great success, which I have in the strictest sense of the word," he said. "And don't get me wrong I love what I do and I feel so fortunate to get to entertain people. But to me my definition of success if my 16-and-a-half year marriage to my beautiful and talented wife, Vivica. Success are my three amazing sons ... success to me is my involvement in the charity, Cancer For College ... no matter how cliche it may sound you may never truly be successful until you learn to give beyond yourself. Empathy and kindness are the two signs of emotional intelligence."

Without missing a beat, however, the jokester closed his 25-minute speech with his rendition of the classic song, "I Will Always Love You," a love ballad made famous by Dolly Parton and the late Houston.

This moment is right up there with his 2003 Harvard commencement address where he danced his way to the stage to Kool & The Gang's "Celebration."

