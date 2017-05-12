Duterte follows Xi's lead with military build-up in South China Sea

Story highlights Philippines sends troops and material to Pagasa Island

The island, also known as Thitu, is part of the disputed Spratly chain

Hong Kong (CNN) The Philippines has begun sending troops and supplies to an island it controls in the disputed South China Sea, setting the stage for a potential dispute with Beijing.

Plans are underway to reinforce and upgrade facilities on Pagasa Island, in the Spratly Islands chain, senior Philippine military officials told the official Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, last month said he had ordered military personnel to occupy all Philippines-claimed islands in the South China Sea, parts or all of which is claimed by China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines.

It's unclear how China will react to the military build-up. While it's far less aggressive than actions China has taken in the region, the country traditionally does not react well to any territorial challenges.