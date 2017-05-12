North Korea wants South's spy chief extradited over alleged Kim plot

Story highlights North Korea alleged last week that CIA, South Korea conspired to try to kill Kim Jong Un

US, South Korean intelligence officials have dismissed the allegations

(CNN) North Korean prosecutors Friday demanded the extradition of those they say plotted to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un, including South Korea's outgoing spy chief and unnamed "masterminds" in the US Central Intelligence Agency.

The demand comes a week after the North sensationally alleged it uncovered a US-South Korean plot to kill Kim with biochemical, radioactive or poisonous substances during a major event, such as a military parade.

The prosecutors on Friday said outgoing South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Lee Byung-ho and unnamed "masterminds in (the) CIA" are among those they intend to prosecute, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported.

Lee leads the NIS, though new South Korean President Moon Jae-in has nominated a replacement.

The prosecutors called for the arrests and extraditions of those they say led or were involved with "the hideous state-sponsored crime."