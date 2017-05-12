Turnbull 'open' to sending more Australian troops to Afghanistan

Story highlights Turnbull says Australia would have to consider before they committed more troops

More than 26,000 Australians have served in Afghanistan since the US invaded in 2001

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he is considering sending troops back to Afghanistan.

Turnbull's comments come in the wake of a US request for more support, which was made during his April 25 visit to Afghanistan.

"While I was in Afghanistan, I had discussions with the commander of the NATO mission there, General Nicholson, I had discussions with the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis," Turnbull told reporters Friday.

"We have been asked to consider additional resources, and we are actively considering that. We're open to that."

However, Turnbull added Australia would have to consider the commitments of their defense forces in the Middle East and other parts of the world before agreeing.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision within the next week on whether or not to deploy more troops to Afghanistan, possibly as many as 5,000.

Prime Minister Turnbull met President Trump for the first time in New York City on May 4.