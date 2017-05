Story highlights 88-year-old Yayoi Kusama is one of Japan's greatest living artists

Two concurrent semi-retrospective exhibitions revisit her seven decades of work

(CNN) As a child in pre-war Japan, Yayoi Kusama would often complain of vivid, occasionally crippling hallucinations involving complex patterns and bright polka dots of varying size.

The types of themes and motifs, in other words, that have come to define her work as an artist. Now 88-years-old, Kusama is revisiting these youthful episodes in two concurrent semi-retrospective exhibitions on either side of the Pacific.

At Washington, DC's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden , where lines for tickets have stretched around the block, her seven decade career is examined in full. Yet, despite careful curation, the exhibition, entitled "Infinity Mirrors" remains suitably enigmatic and difficult to accurately describe.

The central component, after which the show is named, sees visitors wander between six large mirrored rooms filled with tiny multi-colored twinkling LED lights. Each space is intended to reflect visitors' presence in a seemingly unlimited constellation of stars. The effect is both deeply introspective and strangely detached.

Also on display is Kusama's celebrated "Polka Dot Happenings," a collection of work from her time in New York during the 1960s, various early paintings, newer pieces from the "My Eternal Soul" series, and the work for which she is arguably best known, at least among younger audiences: the iconic giant pumpkin.

Read More