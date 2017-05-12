Modern technology is transforming the photograph

Fariba Farshad is the Founding Director of Photo London. A fair that brings together the world's leading photographers and galleries.

London (CNN) As the great, already much lamented, art critic, presenter and writer John Berger said: "Seeing comes before words. The child looks and recognizes before it can speak."

A poet, a storyteller and a maker of images -- despite a brief dalliance with photography, he was principally a painter -- Berger knew, as he put it, that "this relationship between what we see and what we know is never settled." How we need him now.

For at least two decades I have been fascinated by the potential impact of technology on the creative process.

Whether developing projects based on the innovative use of technology within artistic practice or working to help artists and designers understand the possible uses of technology, I have always regarded technology as just another tool in the creative armory.

Given my own background it is thrilling to see the myriad ways in which today's artists deploy the creative potential of technology.