(CNN)Here what you might have missed during a busy news day.
The Trump-Comey drama continues ...
-- President Donald Trump started the day by tweeting a thinly veiled threat to fired FBI Director James Comey, saying he "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations." The tweet seemed to suggest there are possible recordings that could be leaked to counter Comey if necessary.
-- Another tweet from Trump offered a potential solution to criticism the White House can't get its story straight about Comey's firing. He said his staff can't be expected to speak with "perfect accuracy" and suggested, "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"
-- We also learned from a source close to the ex-FBI chief that Comey was "taken aback" by Trump's request for a vow of loyalty at a January dinner. Comey refused but promised always to be honest.
In other news ...
-- UK hospitals were crippled by a large-scale cyberattack that forced operations to be canceled and ambulances to be diverted.
-- Ebola is back. The World Health Organization says the highly infectious virus has killed at least one person in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions paved the way for tougher drug sentences, undoing Obama-era reforms that encouraged prosecutors to seek less prison time for nonviolent offenders.
-- Trump thinks the F-35 fighter is "pretty cool," but he seems a bit confused over what the newest US warplanes have been up to in Japan.
-- Pennsylvania State Police opened up about how they caught the "Facebook killer."
