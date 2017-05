(CNN) Here what you might have missed during a busy news day.

The Trump-Comey drama continues ...

-- President Donald Trump started the day by tweeting a thinly veiled threat to fired FBI Director James Comey, saying he "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations." The tweet seemed to suggest there are possible recordings that could be leaked to counter Comey if necessary.

-- Another tweet from Trump offered a potential solution to criticism the White House can't get its story straight about Comey's firing. He said his staff can't be expected to speak with "perfect accuracy" and suggested , "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

-- We also learned from a source close to the ex-FBI chief that Comey was "taken aback " by Trump's request for a vow of loyalty at a January dinner. Comey refused but promised always to be honest.