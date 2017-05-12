Story highlights Fewer than 30 vaquita are left in Mexico's Upper Gulf of California

A petition asks Mexico's President for a full ban on gill nets

(CNN) Leave it to Leonardo DiCaprio to remind us that social media can serve a porpoise.

The vaquita porpoise, to be precise.

The actor and activist used Twitter and Instagram this week to get his millions of followers to sign a petition asking Mexico's President to take immediate action to protect the endangered vaquita porpoise, native to that country's Gulf of California.

The smallest member of the porpoise family is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. Unsustainable and illegal fishing practices have caused a dramatic decline in the vaquita's population. Fewer than 30 vaquita may be left in the wild and without immediate action, they face imminent extinction. Join me and @World_Wildlife and let President Peña Nieto of Mexico know that we demand action to protect the vaquita today. Link in bio. A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on May 10, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

His plea apparently got the attention of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who on Thursday night fired off a series of tweets -- in English -- defending his government's efforts to save the vaquita.

"Mexico has focused all its efforts to prevent the extinction of this species," Peña Nieto said in one of seven tweets published on his verified account.

