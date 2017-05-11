Russian YouTuber reportedly convicted for playing Pokemon Go in church

(CNN) Ruslan Sokolovsky fought the law -- and the law won.

The popular Russian YouTuber was convicted Thursday for insulting religious believers and inciting hatred after he filmed a Pokemon Go video in a church.

On camera, Sokolovsky walks into the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg, catches a few Pokemon, and walks out.

"Who could get offended if you're just walking around with your smartphone in a church?" he concludes.

Sokolovsky was arrested the following month under Article 282 -- incitement of hatred or enmity and humiliation of human dignity -- and Article 148 -- violation of the right to freedom of conscience and freedom of religion -- of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, according to Amnesty International . He was detained for several months and faced up to five years in prison.

Sokolovsky pleaded not guilty and apologized for the video, TASS reported.