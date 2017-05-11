The week in 28 photos

A man wears a shirt with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives for an event at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin on Tuesday, May 9. The event commemorated the end of World War II 72 years ago.
A man visits a laser exhibit at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which opened Monday, May 8, in Miami.
Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend a campaign rally in Tehran on Tuesday, May 9. The election will be held on May 19.
New lane markers help motorists drive through a section of Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 6.
Pope Francis caresses a child's head Wednesday, May 10, as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
A huron enjoys a fish in Mexico City on Sunday, May 7.
A boy dives into a swimming pool in Chennai, India, on Wednesday, May 10.
Prosthetic legs are seen at a Red Cross clinic in Irbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, May 10. The clinic receives more than 450 new patients a month.
A model presents a creation of students from the State University of Medan during a fashion show in Medan, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 10.
Protesters sing and chant in front of a burning barricade in Ennerdale, a Johannesburg suburb, on Tuesday, May 9. Violent protests over housing and government services erupted for a second day, with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators who blocked roads and burned tires.
A mural in Dover, England -- recently painted by British graffiti artist Banksy -- depicts a worker chipping away at a European star on Monday, May 8.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, kisses former Romanian President Traian Basescu before a session of parliament in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, May 11. The anniversary session marked 10 years since Romania joined the European Union.
A demonstrator is detained in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday, May 9. People marched in cities across Chile to call for free higher education and an end to student debt.
A conservator touches up the paintwork on an astronomical clock in London on Friday, May 5. The still-functioning clock was built in the year 1540.
A Mariachi group plays violins during a funeral procession in the Mexican village of San Isidro on Wednesday, May 10. An explosion at a fireworks store killed 14 people.