The week in 28 photos

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the White House Oval Office as he meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on Wednesday, May 10. Trump said he was meeting with Kissinger to talk "about Russia and various other matters." Earlier in the day, Trump made headlines with his abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. The move drew comparisons to former President Richard Nixon, who also fired the man leading an investigation into his associates' actions. Kissinger was secretary of state under Nixon.

A man wears a shirt with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives for an event at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin on Tuesday, May 9. The event commemorated the end of World War II 72 years ago.

Opposition activists clash with riot police in Caracas, Venezuela, during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, May 8. Venezuela has been in a state of widespread unrest since March 29, when the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved parliament and transferred all legislative powers to itself. Though the decision was reversed three days later, protests continued across the country, which is in the grip of severe food shortages and an economic crisis.

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House on Sunday, May 7, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari -- at center, in the glasses -- meets with the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were recently released by the terrorist group Boko Haram. The Nigerian government freed five Boko Haram commanders in what was a swap deal, said Sen. Shehu Sani, who was part of the negotiating effort. More than 100 girls remain in Boko Haram custody.

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, center, prepare to testify to a Senate subcommittee in Washington on Monday, May 8. It was a high-profile hearing on Russian meddling into the US election. Five things we learned from the hearing

A man visits a laser exhibit at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which opened Monday, May 8, in Miami.

Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend a campaign rally in Tehran on Tuesday, May 9. The election will be held on May 19.

New lane markers help motorists drive through a section of Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 6.

Pope Francis caresses a child's head Wednesday, May 10, as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron greets supporters in Paris after winning the election on Sunday, May 7. Macron, a centrist independent, promised to "fight the divisions that undermine France." He defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen with 66% of the vote.

A huron enjoys a fish in Mexico City on Sunday, May 7.

A boy dives into a swimming pool in Chennai, India, on Wednesday, May 10.

Rapper Snoop Dogg hugs his cooking show co-host, Martha Stewart, as they attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. See all the winners

Prosthetic legs are seen at a Red Cross clinic in Irbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, May 10. The clinic receives more than 450 new patients a month.

A model presents a creation of students from the State University of Medan during a fashion show in Medan, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 10.

A man holds Confederate flags in New Orleans on Sunday, May 7, as he protests the city's removal of Confederate monuments. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said the statues will go to storage while the city looks for a suitable venue to display them.

Former US President Barack Obama delivers a speech Tuesday, May 9, at Seeds & Chips, a summit in Milan, Italy, that focused on climate change and food availability. Obama defended the Paris Agreement on climate change and said that the United States must show leadership and not "sit on the sidelines." His casual unbuttoned style also grabbed some people's attention.

Protesters sing and chant in front of a burning barricade in Ennerdale, a Johannesburg suburb, on Tuesday, May 9. Violent protests over housing and government services erupted for a second day, with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators who blocked roads and burned tires.

A mural in Dover, England -- recently painted by British graffiti artist Banksy -- depicts a worker chipping away at a European star on Monday, May 8.

South Korean President-elect Moon Jae-in is greeted by supporters in Seoul on Wednesday, May 10. Moon, a liberal who favors a more open policy toward North Korea, was declared the winner Wednesday by the country's National Election Commission.

A woman wears a fancy hat before the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. See more of this year's Derby hats

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, kisses former Romanian President Traian Basescu before a session of parliament in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, May 11. The anniversary session marked 10 years since Romania joined the European Union.

A pug races in Winnenden, Germany, on Sunday, May 7. The legend of the Winnenden Pug traces back to the year 1717, when the pug of Duke Alexander became separated from his master during the Battle of Belgrade. He returned 11 days later after a long walk.

Two men navigate a flooded street in Rigaud, Quebec, on Sunday, May 7. Torrential rains and melting snow have caused flooding in various parts of Canada.

A demonstrator is detained in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday, May 9. People marched in cities across Chile to call for free higher education and an end to student debt.

A conservator touches up the paintwork on an astronomical clock in London on Friday, May 5. The still-functioning clock was built in the year 1540.

A Mariachi group plays violins during a funeral procession in the Mexican village of San Isidro on Wednesday, May 10. An explosion at a fireworks store killed 14 people.