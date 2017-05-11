Rolling out the welcome mat for refugees

Story highlights Two CNN Heroes teamed up for a new project to raise funds for refugee women

At the Welcome Project, refugees make welcome mats from old life vests

Chalkida, Greece (CNN) Two CNN Heroes have joined forces in a unique effort to help women caught in the global refugee crisis.

CNN Heroes Becca Stevens (left) and Luma Mufleh

Becca Stevens was honored for her work helping women escape the streets and transform their lives through her nonprofit, Thistle Farms . Luma Mufleh was recognized for her efforts to help refugee children adapt to American life with her organization, Fugees Family . The two women immediately hit it off.

"One of my favorite things about going through the whole journey of CNN was getting to meet (Luma)," Stevens said. "I was hoping that we could ... figure out a way to do a project together."

One month later, Stevens asked Mufleh to collaborate with her on the Welcome Project. The endeavor helps women rebuild their lives using the life vests worn on their perilous journey -- by weaving them into welcome mats.

Women weave a welcome mat at the Ritsona Refugee Camp in Greece for the Welcome Project

