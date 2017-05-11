Many Trump backers are 'totally OK' with Comey firing

(CNN) President Donald Trump is under fire again, this time for his firing of former FBI Director James Comey . But many of his supporters aren't joining the outcry.

CNN spoke to voters across the country, most of them Trump backers, and while some of them expressed surprise at Comey's ouster, few said it changed their image of the leader of the free world.

Here's what they had to say:

Jake Lee, business owner

Lee, 46, of West Hollywood, California, said he believes Trump made "the right decision" in axing Comey.

"As far as the Comey thing goes, I think he gave him plenty of chances. I think what became the last straw was when he (Comey) made that statement about the classified emails showing up on (Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin's and her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner's) laptop. You can't have rules for the elitist ruling class and not have those rules apply to everybody else. I think in my opinion that was part of (Trump's) decision. The guy likes to run a tight ship."

As for concerns that Comey's firing could affect the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, Lee doesn't see it as an issue.

"You know, I think (Trump's) a lot smarter than that. If he were to fire him and then later ... the news got out that he was actually involved with Russia -- which I don't believe so -- that would be even worse. The cover-up would be worse than the actual crime, and I don't think that he would put himself in that situation. The guy, in my opinion, is super smart."

Willie Standley, clothing store owner

Standley, 53, of York, Pennsylvania, says he has no issue with Comey's firing, although he was surprised by it and wonders what effect his ouster will have on the investigation into Trump's Russia ties. He also thinks the matter has become entirely too political.

"I think we should take the politics out of it. Get a special investigation to go out there and get the truth to go ahead and serve America, not the politicians.

"When a person is in office they should have people around them that are going to go ahead and support what they stand for. I own my own business, and if someone went ahead and undermined me and my business, I would fire them too."

Standley, however, would like to see a special investigation into the firing.

"There should be a special investigation. Trump is not right. Something is definitely not right because the timing and everything is not good. It's not good at all. Something smells with Trump. I don't have blind loyalty -- no way -- because ... I don't trust politicians. And that's part of why I voted for (Trump) because he wasn't a politician. But once he stepped in there doing the things that he's done ... he's going at it like a politician, not a businessman."

So, after the ordeal, is Standley still happy he cast his vote for Trump?

"I would say it's early on, but no. But I still think he's going to be better than Hillary would have been. Time will tell. ... "He is serving himself and not the people."

Leo Palis, graphic designer

Palis, 59, of Miami, is a Hillary Clinton supporter and says Comey "had it coming. ... I do believe Comey was the reason why Hillary lost the election. You can't blame the guy 100% but he was a major piece of that loss, so I don't feel any sympathy for the guy.

"If Trump said he was doing a bad job, maybe he was doing a good job because of all these Russian connections and who knows what was going on and is going on inside the White House. Sooner or later, it's going to explode. It's only a matter of time.

"The people of the United States will know what's going on with Russia. Russia has been the enemy since Day One, and the fact that (Trump) sympathizes with them from the beginning, it tells you something about what is going on. And he is a liar, so you can't trust him, and someone has to do the job. Comey was on it, but he got fired ... so hopefully it falls into someone else's hands who can finish up the job."

Dane Roche, project manager

Roche, 25, of Greeley, Colorado, says he didn't vote for Trump so much as he voted against Clinton. Overall, he said, he's frustrated and feels the country is too divided -- and that the media is exacerbating that division.

As for the Comey firing, Roche said it was unexpected.

"I wouldn't say it's the best way to do it, but I don't get to choose. ... I was surprised but not surprised. Nothing surprises me anymore."

Asked whether he still supports Trump, he said the Comey firing didn't move the needle for him, and he remains pleased that Clinton is not head of state.

"There are too many things going on right now. Politics are a s**t show."

John Corry, real estate broker

Corry, of Chicago, said he might have been surprised by Comey's firing a couple of years ago, but not now.

"Nothing surprises me anymore, particularly after what just happened in the election. ... There is no normal or status quo anymore, as much as the Democrats and Republicans try and cram it down our throats."

"The situation with Comey is interesting because if you go back seven months the Democrats wanted to lynch him. He had all these fireable offenses. ... "Do I think he got a raw deal? Probably, but that's the nature of politics."

The situation hasn't affected his opinion of Trump, although he does wonder why liberals don't see that their aversion to Trump is not so different from conservatives' feelings toward Barack Obama during his presidency.

"What's frustrating to me is that the left still doesn't get it, six months later. This isn't about Trump. It's about the vote. ... If you look at what happened with Obama, there was just as much pushback (to his actions), so the hypocrisy is right before everyone's eyes."

"(Trump's) erratic and sophomoric at times ... but I'm supportive in regards to hoping that he is able to steer the country in a better direction fiscally and constitutionally. I'm hopeful."

Evelio Medina, chamber president

Medina, 53, of Miami, is a big Trump supporter who helped organize the Deplorables Inauguration Ball in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

"I'm totally OK with the firing, not necessarily how it went down. I wish it had been a little more elegant," said the president and CEO of the Downtown Miami & Brickell Chamber of Commerce. "Trump is unorthodox. I don't always have to agree with his form and fashion, but he's always gonna do it his way, just like the (Frank Sinatra) song."

"It was essential to bring back the role of the FBI. (Comey) took liberties he never should have. ... He became political, and once you became political you can win and you can lose. Comey lost," he said. "The Democrats haven't accepted that they lost the election. ... They hated Comey, and now they love Comey."

Asked if he was concerned Comey's firing could have any affect on federal investigations into White House ties to Russia, Medina told CNN he feels the Russia issue is overblown.

"It became sexy all the sudden. I haven't seen any evidence of Russian collusion. Russia didn't pick me up, drive me to the polls and tell me which way to vote."

Everett Stoner, retired meat cutter

Stoner, 80, is originally from Detroit but has lived in Greeley, Colorado, with his wife of 40 years for almost a decade. The Army veteran voted for Trump and thinks he's doing a good job, but he conceded no politician is perfect.

In regard to firing Comey, Trump was "well within his rights and should've done it a long time ago. ... We need new blood." He doesn't care for Comey because he thinks the former FBI director protected Clinton, which amounted, in his opinion, to Comey "acting as a judge, not an investigator."

He also appreciated the unexpected nature of Trump's announcement: "Trump doesn't broadcast what he's gonna do; he just does it, and I like that."

Bob Ruscoe, liquidator

Ruscoe, 57, of West Palm Beach, Florida, says he still feels in the dark about the Comey firing.

"There's a lot going on that I don't know about, so it's hard to make an opinion on something when you're only getting what they want us to know. I'm just like, 'Wow, sounds like how Washington works.' You know, there's a lot of stuff going on we'll never know about in history."

As for the possible ramifications on the Russia investigation, Ruscoe said, "I don't know what's going on. Stuff looks a whole lot different from where I'm looking at it then what it actually is ... I don't think we may ever know the actual truth."