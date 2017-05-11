Story highlights State law allows individuals to pursue criminal complaints

(CNN) A judge in Philadelphia on Thursday said there is probable cause to charge an Amtrak engineer in a 2015 derailment that killed eight people and injured more than 200.

Judge Marsha Neifield of Philadelphia Municipal Court issued an order saying Brandon Bostian could be charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Both charges are misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office had completed its investigation into the derailment at the Frankford Junction on May 12, 2015, finding that while evidence indicated that the derailment was caused by Bostian operating the train "far in excess of the speed limit," the evidence did not rise to the level of pressing charges against him because there was no evidence he acted with criminal "intent" or criminal "knowledge."

While local prosecutors declined to press charges, Pennsylvania law allows for private criminal complaints to be filed.

On Thursday, attorney Thomas R. Kline filed a private complaint on behalf of John Jacobs, father of Rachel Jacobs, who died in the crash.

