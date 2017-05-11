Breaking News

New Orleans begins to remove second Confederate monument

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 5:30 AM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New Orleans removes first Confederate monument
New Orleans removes first Confederate monument

    JUST WATCHED

    New Orleans removes first Confederate monument

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New Orleans removes first Confederate monument 00:57

(CNN)Under heavy police presence, crews began to take down the statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans early Thursday morning.

It's the second Confederate monument to be removed after the New Orleans city council voted to remove four such landmarks back in 2015. After years of heated public debate and legal battles, recent court decisions paved the way for the city to relocate the four monuments.
Early Thursday, pro-monument supporters held vigil at the Davis statue and hoisted Confederate flags.
People who want to see the monuments removed also gathered at the site and cheered at the sight of heavy trucks and a crane moving into place. They chanted, "Take 'em down" and "White supremacy's got to go."
    The opposing sides screamed insults and threats at one another as police separated them using barriers.
    Read More
    Developing story - more to come