School bus crashes off I-44 near St. Louis, injuring at least 13

Story highlights Bus driver swerved to avoid car that had crashed ahead of it, police say

Bus driver and at least 12 children were injured, none critically, police say

(CNN) A school bus crashed Thursday morning into a trench off Interstate 44 near St. Louis after its driver swerved to avoid a careening vehicle, injuring at least 12 elementary school children and the driver, officials said.

Most of the injuries were minor, and none was believed to be life-threatening, Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum told CNN affiliate KTVI-TV.

One child was ejected out the back emergency door but appeared to have suffered little more than sprains and cuts and was talking while being taken to a hospital, Nothum said.

Emergency workers helped the trapped driver out of the bus, Nothum said. The driver suffered some cuts at minimum, he said.

"The bus driver, we've got to give her credit ... she kept that bus upright. ... She did some good driving here," Nothum told KTVI.

