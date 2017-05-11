College lacrosse team enters field to Trump speech

Story highlights Video shows Adelphi University lacrosse team entering field as Trump vows to "make America strong again"

Some feel the choice was inappropriate, while others praise it as patriotic

(CNN) It's not unusual for sports teams to enter an arena to pumped-up music that gets the players and the crowd going.

But a political speech?

The Adelphi University men's lacrosse team raised eyebrows -- and won new fans -- when they took the field for a recent game accompanied by a remixed speech by Donald Trump.

A video of their entrance was posted by Barstool Sports to Instagram, where it has been viewed more than 900,000 times. It shows the Panthers of Adelphi, a private university in suburban New York, running onto the field waving American flags as the Trump speech is broadcast over the speakers.

Lax team comes out of the tunnel to a Trump speech. Somewhere @oldrowofficial is cumming themselves. Follow @barstoolnewsnet if you like to argue with people in comment sections A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 10, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

