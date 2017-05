(CNN) "Peanuts" is going Canadian. Maybe our neighbors to the north can help Charlie Brown finally grab that football. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Russia saga

The story behind why President Trump, in a stunning move, fired FBI Director James Comey keeps changing. First, the White House said the decision rested mostly with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein , who didn't like how Comey handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Then officials said Trump had simply lost confidence in Comey . Now new reports suggest Trump wanted Comey gone because he wouldn't give the President an assurance of his personal loyalty and because the Russia probe, which Comey was spearheading, was ramping up. Trump is described as being "white hot" over the Russia investigation . Comey reportedly had asked for more resources for the investigation, something the Justice Department denies.

2. CIA and North Korea

3. Betsy DeVos

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos addressed the graduates at historically black Bethune-Cookman University and, well, it went as badly as we thought it would. As soon as she started to speak, students jumped up and booed her , with some even turning their backs on her. It got so bad that the school's president told the grads that if they kept it up, "your degrees will be mailed to you." Students had urged administrators to cancel DeVos' speech, primarily because of her comments -- which she later recanted -- that founders of historically black colleges and universities were the "real pioneers" of school choice . Here's a little history lesson: black colleges were established as a reaction to racial discrimination, not an exercise in school choice.

4. Obamacare

5. Climate change

Glacier National Park in Montana might need to consider a name change one day. That's because the park's namesake glaciers are melting at an alarming rate. A new study says the 37 glaciers in the park have lost 85% of their size. And in a few decades, they'll be gone. "The trend right now is that they are inexorably going into their final demise," the study's lead scientist says. "There is no chance they will go into rebirth." The scientists blame climate change brought on by humans.

This just in ...

Under heavy police presence, crews early this morning in New Orleans began to take down the statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis

And finally ...

