American al Qaeda recruit to be released from prison

Story highlights Bryant Neal Vinas pleaded guilty to a variety of terrorism charges

The Long Island native joined al Qaeda in 2007

(CNN) The American al Qaeda recruit who once pitched terrorist leaders on plans to bomb the Long Island Railroad and a WalMart store was sentenced Thursday to time served plus 90 days in prison during a New York federal court appearance.

Bryant Neal Vinas has already served about 8 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty in January 2009 to a variety of terrorism charges. He could have faced life in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Vinas's defense attorneys had argued that he should be released because he has provided "exceptional cooperation" with the US government since his arrest in Pakistan.

"However, we can proudly state that Mr. Vinas took the worst experience in his life and turned himself into one of America's greatest weapons against al Qaeda," attorneys Michael Bachrach and Steve Zissou wrote in a court filing Friday.

"Stated simply, he saved lives, and he helped the United States government substantially dismantle what had been the greatest threat to our nation and to our Western allies."

