Boston doctors' slaying: How did killer breach building security?

(CNN) The slaying of two Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse apartment has left neighbors wondering how the killer was able to gain access to their building.

A resident meeting was called Wednesday night by the building manager, its private security and members of the Boston Police to address residents' concerns in the wake of the gruesome homicide of their neighbors and friends.

"The room was packed with people. I think everyone showed up," said one resident, who asked not to be identified.

The meeting, at times, was confrontational. Many residents of the high-end luxury condo unit asked how the suspect was able to gain access to the building.

They weren't provided with any answers. Bampumim Teixeira, 30, has been arrested and charged in the killings.

