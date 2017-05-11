Story highlights
- Suspect released a hostage before he was taken into custody
- Deputy was heading to a disturbance call at a home nearby, police say
(CNN)A suspect in the deaths of a sheriff's deputy and two others in western Arkansas' Yell County was in custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff with authorities, state police said.
The officer, identified by the state attorney general as Lt. Kevin Mainhart, was fatally shot Thursday morning when he pulled over the suspect in a traffic stop, officials said.
Two other victims were found dead outside a rural home nearby, Arkansas State Police said. The suspect took shelter in the home, about 5 miles southwest of the small city of Dardanelle. He was taken into custody about 2:40 p.m. local time, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Sadler said the suspect released a female hostage before he was apprehended.
It appears, at least preliminarily, that the deaths of the Yell County sheriff's deputy and the two other victims are connected, Sadler said.
Authorities said Mainhart, was on his way to check a disturbance call on rural Gum Springs Road when he pulled someone over shortly after 7:15 a.m. CT, Sadler said.
Sadler said "it is believed at this moment" there was information about a suspect vehicle involved in the disturbance, leading the officer to make the traffic stop.
Someone shot and killed the deputy during that traffic stop at State Highway 27 and Slo Fork Road, Sadler said.
When other officers arrived at the Gum Springs Road home, they saw two bodies outside, Sadler said. It wasn't immediately clear how those two died.
"Right now, priority 1 is to get this individual to surrender to police," Sadler said earlier.
Sadler said earlier investigators hadn't yet examined the bodies along Gum Springs Road, because of the suspect's proximity.