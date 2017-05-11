Story highlights Suspect released a hostage before he was taken into custody

Deputy was heading to a disturbance call at a home nearby, police say

(CNN) A suspect in the deaths of a sheriff's deputy and two others in western Arkansas' Yell County was in custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff with authorities, state police said.

The officer, identified by the state attorney general as Lt. Kevin Mainhart, was fatally shot Thursday morning when he pulled over the suspect in a traffic stop, officials said.

Two other victims were found dead outside a rural home nearby, Arkansas State Police said. The suspect took shelter in the home, about 5 miles southwest of the small city of Dardanelle. He was taken into custody about 2:40 p.m. local time, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler said the suspect released a female hostage before he was apprehended.

It appears, at least preliminarily, that the deaths of the Yell County sheriff's deputy and the two other victims are connected, Sadler said.

