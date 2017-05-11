Story highlights Deputy was heading to a disturbance call at a home nearby, police say

Two other bodies were found outside the home; police trying to get suspect to surrender

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in western Arkansas was fatally shot Thursday morning during a traffic stop, at least two other people were found dead outside a rural home nearby, and police were trying to persuade a suspect to surrender, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect was taking shelter in a home about 5 miles southwest of the small city of Dardanelle, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

It appears, at least preliminarily, that the deaths of the Yell County sheriff's deputy and the two other victims are connected, Sadler said.

The deputy, whose name wasn't immediately released, was on his way to check a disturbance call on rural Gum Springs Road when he pulled someone over at a nearby intersection shortly after 7:15 a.m. CT, Sadler said.

Sadler said "it is believed at this moment" there was information about a suspect vehicle involved in the disturbance, leading the officer to make the traffic stop.

