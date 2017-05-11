Story highlights Valdimir Putin plays gala ice hockey match

Russian president scores six goals

(CNN) Most heads of state exist in suits and live a sedentary life, but Vladimir Putin is not most heads of state.

The Russian president, a former KGB spy, has long been keen to portray an image of an action man and he shows no sign of slowing down.

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old starred in a gala ice hockey match in Sochi, showing off his skating prowess and stick skills as he scored six goals in the exhibition game for the Night Hockey League Wednesday at the Bolshoy Ice Dome.

But Putin was left red-faced -- to match his traditional No. 11 jersey -- when he took a tumble and was left on his back with his feet in the air.

Putin took a tumble during the exhibition match in Sochi.

