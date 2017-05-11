Story highlights Tyson says Joshua was "awesome"

Briton beat Klitschko to win world title

(CNN) He was boxing's youngest world heavyweight champion, but Mike Tyson believes the "sky is the limit" for British fighter Anthony Joshua.

Former Olympic champion Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a brutal bout in London on April 29, and the 50-year-old Tyson was deeply impressed.

Joshua, 27, put the 41-year-old Ukrainian on the canvas in round five but was floored himself in the following round before digging deep and stopping Klitschko with a technical knockout.

"The test that he overcame in his last fight with Klitschko, the sky is the limit for him," Tyson told CNN Sport.

"When you have a great heavyweight fighter ...you got to punch like that and make people happy and hurt people. [For] all those other little guys it's over, especially for a heavyweight he appears to be, he's going to suck all the air out of the room.

