Longines Global Champions Tour and League: Schedule and results

Story highlights LGCT runs April 6 - November 11

Prestigious competition now in 12th year

London & Berlin added to 2017 calendar

(CNN) The 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League take place in 15 cities, 12 countries and three continents over a period of eight months.

From April's opener in Mexico to the November finale in Qatar, 30 of the world's best showjumpers do battle at stunning locations all over the globe.

Last year a sister event was launched -- the Global Champions League, where teams of four riders from different nations compete against each other.

