Longines Global Champions Tour and League: Schedule and results

- LGCT runs April 6 - November 11
- Prestigious competition now in 12th year
- London & Berlin added to 2017 calendar
(CNN)The 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League take place in 15 cities, 12 countries and three continents over a period of eight months.
From April's opener in Mexico to the November finale in Qatar, 30 of the world's best showjumpers do battle at stunning locations all over the globe.
Last year a sister event was launched -- the Global Champions League, where teams of four riders from different nations compete against each other.
Follow the progress of these prestigious competitions on CNN Sport below.
Mexico City
Date: April 6-9, 2017
Location: Campo Marte, Avenue Paseo de la Reforma
LGCT Winner: Martin Fuchs (Switzerland)
LGCL Winner: Valkenswaard United
Miami Beach
Date: April 13-15, 2017
Location: Miami Beach
LGCT Winner: Jérôme Guery (Belgium)
LGCL Winner: London Knights
Shanghai
Date: April 28-30, 2017
Location: China Art Palace
LGCT Winner: Lorenzo de Luca (Italy)
LGCL Winner: St. Tropez Pirates
Madrid
Date: May 19-21, 2017
Location: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
Hamburg
Date: May 24-28, 2017
Location: Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck
Cannes
Date: June 8-10, 2017
Location: Cannes
Monaco
Date: June 23-25, 2017
Location: Port d'Hercule
Paris
Date: June 30 - July 2
Location: Champ de Mars
Cascais
Date: July 6-8, 2017
Location: Hipodromo Manuel Possolo, Estoril
Chantilly
Date: July 13-16, 2017
Location: Château de Chantilly
Berlin
Date: July 28-30, 2017
Location: The Sommergarten
London
Date: August 4-6, 2017
Location: Royal Hospital Chelsea
Valkenswaard
Date: August 10-13, 2017
Location: Tops International Arena, The Netherlands
Rome
Date: September 21-24, 2017
Location: Stadio dei Marmi
Doha
Date: November 9-11, 2017
Location: Al Shaqab
