Longines Global Champions Tour and League: Schedule and results

Updated 9:02 AM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

Story highlights

  • LGCT runs April 6 - November 11
  • Prestigious competition now in 12th year
  • London & Berlin added to 2017 calendar

(CNN)The 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League take place in 15 cities, 12 countries and three continents over a period of eight months.

From April's opener in Mexico to the November finale in Qatar, 30 of the world's best showjumpers do battle at stunning locations all over the globe.
Last year a sister event was launched -- the Global Champions League, where teams of four riders from different nations compete against each other.
    Follow the progress of these prestigious competitions on CNN Sport below.
    Mexico City

    Date: April 6-9, 2017
    Location: Campo Marte, Avenue Paseo de la Reforma
    LGCT Winner: Martin Fuchs (Switzerland)
    "My horse Chaplin gave his heart for me and I'm very happy"
    LGCL Winner: Valkenswaard United
    Miami Beach

    Date: April 13-15, 2017
    Location: Miami Beach
    LGCT Winner: Jérôme Guery (Belgium)
    "My horse listened to me perfectly and it was an amazing day"
    LGCL Winner: London Knights
    Shanghai

    Date: April 28-30, 2017
    Location: China Art Palace
    LGCT Winner: Lorenzo de Luca (Italy)
    "It is my first year on the Global and I have a super group of horses at the moment."
    LGCL Winner: St. Tropez Pirates
    Madrid

    Date: May 19-21, 2017
    Location: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

    Hamburg

    Date: May 24-28, 2017
    Location: Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck

    Cannes

    Date: June 8-10, 2017
    Location: Cannes

    Monaco

    Date: June 23-25, 2017
    Location: Port d'Hercule

    Paris

    Date: June 30 - July 2
    Location: Champ de Mars

    Cascais

    Date: July 6-8, 2017
    Location: Hipodromo Manuel Possolo, Estoril

    Chantilly

    Date: July 13-16, 2017
    Location: Château de Chantilly

    Berlin

    Date: July 28-30, 2017
    Location: The Sommergarten

    London

    Date: August 4-6, 2017
    Location: Royal Hospital Chelsea

    Valkenswaard

    Date: August 10-13, 2017
    Location: Tops International Arena, The Netherlands

    Rome

    Date: September 21-24, 2017
    Location: Stadio dei Marmi

    Doha

    Date: November 9-11, 2017
    Location:     Al Shaqab