Help wanted: The worst job in Washington

(CNN) With the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, the nation's most prominent investigative agency is without a full-time leader. The bureau has yet to post a job listing to fill the position, but if it does, here's what an honest, realistic version might look like.

Job Description: The FBI is in the Executive Branch of the federal government. It is one of the components of the Department of Justice. The FBI is the principle investigative arm of the DOJ.

It is currently hiring a new Director.

Opening date: May 9, 2017

Closing date: Open until filled