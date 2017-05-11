Story highlights Dana Shell Smith, envoy to Qatar, sent her tweet in the wake of Comey's dismissal

Washington (CNN) A US ambassador has taken the rare step of expressing frustration with the Trump administration for complicating American diplomats' work overseas.

On Wednesday morning local time, soon after FBI Director James Comey was fired, Dana Shell Smith, envoy to Qatar, tweeted: "Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions."

The exact target of her comment was unclear, but it was widely interpreted as criticizing President Donald Trump for dismissing Comey.

Smith sought to moderate her comments with a follow up tweet Thursday, writing, "diplomats explain & defend our political system. Can be tough when partisan acrimony so high, but there is still no greater country."

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

