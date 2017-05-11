Story highlights
- Dana Shell Smith, envoy to Qatar, sent her tweet in the wake of Comey's dismissal
- Smith sought to moderate her comments with a follow up tweet
Washington (CNN)A US ambassador has taken the rare step of expressing frustration with the Trump administration for complicating American diplomats' work overseas.
On Wednesday morning local time, soon after FBI Director James Comey was fired, Dana Shell Smith, envoy to Qatar, tweeted: "Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions."
The exact target of her comment was unclear, but it was widely interpreted as criticizing President Donald Trump for dismissing Comey.
Smith sought to moderate her comments with a follow up tweet Thursday, writing, "diplomats explain & defend our political system. Can be tough when partisan acrimony so high, but there is still no greater country."
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.
Shell, a 25-year career foreign service officer with a focus on public diplomacy, is expected to finish her post in Doha this summer.
Trump accepted the customary resignation of all ambassadors who were political appointments at the beginning of his administration, but most career ambassadors have been allowed to stay on for the duration of their terms.
Smith was appointed to the job by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2014 after serving both Democrat and Republican administrations.