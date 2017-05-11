US approves $2 billion arms sale to UAE

Story highlights The package will include US technical, engineering and logistics support

The UAE and US enjoy close military-to-military links

Washington (CNN) The US government said Thursday that it had approved a $2 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.

The State Department approved the sale of 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3 missiles and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced-Tactical (GEM-T) missiles to the UAE, according to a statement released by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees America's foreign arms sales.

The UAE has fielded and operated Patriot missile batteries, which are capable of shooting down enemy missiles and aircraft, since 2009 and is one of several major US allies to use the system.

Congress was informed of the sale Wednesday, the announcement said, noting that the package will also include US government- and contractor-provided technical, engineering and logistics support services.

The two types of missiles are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, respectively.

