Trump said firing Flynn 'did not sound like an emergency'

Flynn served as Trump's national security adviser

Washington (CNN) Amid questions of why it took 18 days to fire Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump said he didn't feel a sense of urgency in firing his national security adviser based on conversations with top administration lawyers.

"My White House counsel, Don McGahn, came back to me and did not sound like an emergency," Trump told NBC News.

He said former acting Attorney General Sally Yates also left him with the impression that it wasn't necessary to fire Flynn immediately, after he reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence on his interactions with Russian representatives.

Trump defended Flynn, saying he was a "very good person."

"I believe that it would be very unfair to hear from somebody who we don't even know and immediately run out and fire a general," he said.