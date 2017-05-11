Breaking News

Trump: I was going to fire Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had already decided to fire ousted FBI Director James Comey before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote up a formal recommendation to do so.

"I was going to fire Comey," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview. "Regardless of the recommendation I was going to fire Comey."
Trump called Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander" and said he wanted him out because the FBI was "in turmoil."
He repeated he was told three times by Comey he was not under investigation.