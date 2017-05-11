Trump: I was going to fire Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had already decided to fire ousted FBI Director James Comey before Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote up a formal recommendation to do so.

"I was going to fire Comey," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview. "Regardless of the recommendation I was going to fire Comey."

Trump called Comey a "showboat" and a "grandstander" and said he wanted him out because the FBI was "in turmoil."

He repeated he was told three times by Comey he was not under investigation.