Vandals break into Trump's Bronx golf course and hack down trees with a chainsaw

(CNN) Vandals broke into a Trump-run golf course in New York and cut down four trees with a chainsaw, police said.

Police suspect two people were involved in the act.

NYPD Detective Martin Speechley told CNN the pair scaled a metal fence to enter the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx sometime Tuesday night.

Police have found the chainsaw, but are still looking for the culprits.

Speechley said a Trump employee found four fallen trees, each about 30 feet tall, toward the back of the golf course.

Read More