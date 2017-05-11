Comey turmoil puts Trump's isolation on view

Washington (CNN) Days after his abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's attempts to triage the fallout only plunged the episode further into confusion.

Conflicting accounts of how and why the firing happened ricocheted across Washington Thursday, each seeming to push the decision closer to Comey's oversight of an investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump himself linked the decision to the Russia probe in an interview. His spokeswoman suggested Comey's dismissal could hasten the inquiry.

The turmoil surrounding Comey's dismissal has frustrated the President and his senior-most aides, according to people familiar with the situation. All have expressed anger that the decision to fire Comey wasn't properly executed and created a sharp backlash. The topic has all but consumed the West Wing, where Trump remains holed up Friday, his seventh straight day without a public event.

Attempts to move on from the firing have been minimal. Trump's own official schedule remains empty, leaving some of his allies wondering whether his governing agenda has veered drastically off course. Even the normal parade of photo-ops has been scrapped; instead, Trump signed two executive orders behind closed doors Thursday, avoiding any more questions about his decision to remove Comey from his post.

It all led to the impression of a commander in chief operating in chaotic isolation while leaving even his closest allies to pick up the pieces. Trump seemed to confirm the situation himself on Twitter Friday morning.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!" he declared. "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

JUST WATCHED Trump: It was my decision to fire Comey Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: It was my decision to fire Comey 02:57

'I was going to fire Comey'

There are few signs that the crisis is close to lifting.

On Friday morning, Trump fired off a thinly veiled threat to Comey: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The tweet marks an extraordinary development in the ongoing feud between Trump and the agencies investigating alleged ties between his campaign and Russia.

Trump also threw two days of official White House accounts into dispute by insisting he'd long planned to fire Comey, even before his Justice Department provided him a reason, and suggesting he was thinking about the FBI's Russia investigation when he made the decision.

"When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said 'you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,' " Trump told NBC News.

"Regardless of the recommendation," Trump told NBC, "I was going to fire Comey."

That flew in the face of what his top deputies -- including Vice President Mike Pence -- had said publicly about the incident in the 24 hours after the dismissal. Pence said seven times on Capitol Hill Wednesday that Trump acted only after receiving the recommendation to fire Comey from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump's spokeswoman, explaining her own statements that seemed to be contradicted by the President's interview, said Trump hadn't told her that he was long planning to dismiss his FBI director.

"I hadn't had a chance to have the conversation directly," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday. "I went off of the information I had when I answered your question. I've since had the conversation with him, right before I walked on today. And he laid it out very clearly. He had already made that decision. He had been thinking about it for months."

Meanwhile, the FBI's acting director told a congressional panel that Comey enjoyed "broad support" at the FBI, further undercutting Trump's explanation that Comey had been dismissed because he'd lost the support of his staff.

JUST WATCHED President Trump offers version No. 3 of Comey firing Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH President Trump offers version No. 3 of Comey firing 02:15

Toxic atmosphere

In his interview, Trump said Comey had fostered a toxic atmosphere at the FBI, which his dismissal was meant to remedy. But on Capitol Hill, the agency's acting director denied that rank-and-file agents at the bureau were dissatisfied with their leadership. Instead, he said Comey commanded widespread respect among his employees, including himself.

"I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard," said the acting director, Andrew McCabe. "I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity."

He said Comey enjoyed "broad support within the FBI and still does to this day" and added "the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep, positive connection to Director Comey."

People within the bureau said the firing had caused anger among agents toward Trump. A planned visit by Trump to FBI headquarters this week never materialized.

"He wouldn't have been received well," one official said of the President, noting the bureau remains shellshocked over Comey's firing.

At the White House, tensions were high. Many top officials placed blame on the press office for its handling of the situation, though few in the communications wing had advance warning that Trump was planning to fire Comey.

One official called the attempts to handle the aftermath an "embarrassment. Another termed the cleanup attempts "a disaster."

The President himself thought it was "handled poorly," according to one person familiar with Trump's thinking.

The scramble to contain the fallout of Trump's decision reflects a sudden change for a president who, less than a week ago, was celebrating a major victory: passage of a Republican health care plan in the House of Representatives. The moment has proven distracting for a President facing a series of hard decisions about US policy, as well as a grueling five-stop foreign swing that begins in just over a week.

JUST WATCHED Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting vs, Trump/Comey dinner Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting vs, Trump/Comey dinner 09:02

Grudges

Trump himself signaled his continued preoccupation with the matter Thursday afternoon, sending a message on Twitter citing his longtime nemesis, comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who called for Comey's dismissal in December.

"We finally agree on something Rosie," the President wrote. Moments later, he continued his Twitter tirade: "Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election."

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

The messages reflected Trump's longstanding preoccupation with the claims his campaign coordinated with Russia during last year's election. Trump has viewed the claims -- along with the FBI investigation into them -- as a challenge to the legitimacy of his presidency, according to people who have spoken with him.

Trump has been nearly perpetually frustrated by Russia probe, which he believes has overshadowed parts of his agenda, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Trump also bore a grudge against Comey for shooting down his claims during public congressional testimony that Trump's phones had been tapped by President Barack Obama's administration, according to sources.

But firing Comey did not end the conversation about the FBI's look into Russian meddling; if anything, the story has emerged with renewed force.

JUST WATCHED Acting FBI chief: Russia probe will continue Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Acting FBI chief: Russia probe will continue 03:39

Investigation remains

Trump admitted in his interview with NBC that he'd asked Comey directly whether he was under investigation during a dinner sometime this year, claiming Comey had assured him that he wasn't. Trump said that Comey had requested the dinner "because he wanted to stay on," even though FBI directors serve 10-year terms that span presidential administrations.

Speaking Thursday, McCabe called the Russia inquiry "highly significant" and said Comey's firing would not impede the agency's work.

"You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing," McCabe said.

Meanwhile, at the White House, Trump's spokeswoman suggested that Comey's firing could hasten the FBI's work.

"We want this to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity," Sanders said, referring to the FBI's probe into Moscow's interference in last year's election. "And we think that we've actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen."