(CNN)President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Liberty University this Saturday. Since Liberty is a large Christian university and Trump is a Republican president, it seemed appropriate to look back at George W. Bush's 2005 commencement address at Calvin College, a small, Christian liberal arts college in Michigan.
- "As Americans, we share an agenda that calls us to action -- a great responsibility to serve and love others, a responsibility that goes back to the greatest commandment. This isn't a Democrat idea. This isn't a Republican idea. This is an American idea. It has sustained our nation's liberty for more than 200 years. The founders knew that too much government leads to oppression, but that too little government can leave us helpless and alone. So they built a free society with many roots in community."
- "De Tocqueville wrote that tyrants maintained their power by 'isolating' their citizens -- and that Americans guaranteed their freedom by their remarkable ability to band together without any direction from government. The America he described offered the world something it had never seen before: a working model of a thriving democracy where opportunity was unbounded, where virtue was strong, and where citizens took responsibility for their neighbors."
- "The future success of our nation depends on our ability to understand the difference between right and wrong and to have the strength of character to make the right choices. Government cannot create character, but it can and should respect and support the institutions that do."
- "Today, the Calvin Class of 2005 looks out on an America that continues to be defined by the promise of our Declaration of Independence. We're (still) the nation our founders imagined, where individual freedom and opportunity is unbounded, where community is vibrant, where compassion keeps us from resting until all our citizens take their place at the banquet of freedom and equality."