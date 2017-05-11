Story highlights Rosenstein was involved in the firing earlier this week of FBI Director James Comey

Rosenstein has also expressed frustration at how the White House handled the Comey dismissal

Washington (CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein denies he threatened to quit his post amid the firing of FBI Director James Comey and does not plan to resign.

After a meeting with Senate intelligence committee leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday, Rosenstein was asked by a Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter whether he threatened to quit.

"No," Rosenstein said, adding he is "not quitting."

Rosenstein was involved in the firing earlier this week of Comey, having met with President Donald Trump and writing a memo on Comey's actions as FBI director.

Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr told reporters Comey did not come up in the meeting.

