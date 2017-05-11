Breaking News

Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein meeting Senate intelligence leaders

By Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 12:36 PM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Deputy U.S. Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein is sworn in prior to testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, Democratic senators pressed Rosenstein to appoint a special prosecutor in an ongoing federal inquiry into Russian influence in the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Deputy U.S. Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein is sworn in prior to testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, Democratic senators pressed Rosenstein to appoint a special prosecutor in an ongoing federal inquiry into Russian influence in the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN)Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is on Capitol Hill Thursday to speak with leaders of the Senate intelligence committee.

A Justice Department official confirmed the meeting, but did not specify the topic. Dana Boente, the acting director of DOJ's national security division, is also present.
Rosenstein unhappy with White House handling of Comey firing: sources
Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and vice chairman Mark Warner, D-Virginia, both left a hearing with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe for the meeting.
Rosenstein wrote a memo that the White House has used as justification for firing FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday. But he has also expressed frustration at how the White House handled the Comey dismissal, and using his reputation as cover for how it was done, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
    Vice President Mike Pence and deputy White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday repeatedly cited Rosenstein's memo on Comey recommending the FBI director's removal, leveraging his reputation and bipartisan Senate confirmation vote.
    This story is breaking and will be updated.