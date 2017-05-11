Rosenstein invited to all-senators briefing next week

(CNN) Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be called to the Capitol for a briefing before senators on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

"The American people deserve answers. We need to understand the true nature of the events that led up to director Comey's dismissal," Schumer said Thursday.

Schumer said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to invite Rosenstein next week to tell senators from both parties what happened. The formal invite has not been sent yet.

Democrats have expressed their outrage at President Donald Trump for firing Comey and, as Schumer, pointed out, offering varying explanations for his decision.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that Rosenstein should recuse himself from the investigation. Other Democrats have said they are convinced that Rosenstein was forced by Trump to write the memo Tuesday which was later used by the White House to justify Comey's firing.

