Poll: Stiff headwinds for GOP on health care, tax reform

By David Wright, CNN

Updated 2:03 PM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

    Healthcare bill could lose GOP 20 seats

  • Overall, Trump is deeply underwater regarding his handling of the health care fight
  • On another big agenda item, tax reform, Trump faces a similarly skeptical public

(CNN)A new poll shows significant resistance to Republicans' plans on health care and tax reform -- and that majorities disapprove of the way President Donald Trump has handled those policy fights.

The poll, released Thursday by Quinnipiac University, found that just 21% of American voters approve of House Republicans' bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, while 56% oppose it.
The poll also found that a wide majority oppose a key plank of the GOP health care plan -- allowing states to weaken coverage protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.
    According to the poll, 64% approve of the Obamacare provision that prevents health insurance companies from charging people more for pre-existing conditions. And 75% say it's a "bad idea" to allow states to decide whether individuals with pre-existing conditions can be charged more -- including 59% of Republicans.
    Overall, Trump is deeply underwater regarding his handling of the health care fight -- 66% disapprove, while 28% approve.
    On another big agenda item, tax reform, Trump faces a similarly skeptical public.
    Trump's tax reform plan -- which still lacks key policy details -- is opposed by 52% to 30% of American voters. And large majorities, including Republicans, say they would disapprove of the plan if it "significantly increased the national deficit."
    Even lowering the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15% -- a proposal that nearly every Republican has endorsed -- still faces stiff resistance. By 55% to 39%, American voters say that's a "bad idea."
    Additionally, 54% of American voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling taxes.
    The poll from Quinnipiac University was conducted between May 4 and 9, and surveyed 1,078 American voters across the country. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points.