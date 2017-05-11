Poll: Stiff headwinds for GOP on health care, tax reform

Story highlights Overall, Trump is deeply underwater regarding his handling of the health care fight

On another big agenda item, tax reform, Trump faces a similarly skeptical public

(CNN) A new poll shows significant resistance to Republicans' plans on health care and tax reform -- and that majorities disapprove of the way President Donald Trump has handled those policy fights.

The poll, released Thursday by Quinnipiac University , found that just 21% of American voters approve of House Republicans' bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, while 56% oppose it.

The poll also found that a wide majority oppose a key plank of the GOP health care plan -- allowing states to weaken coverage protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

According to the poll, 64% approve of the Obamacare provision that prevents health insurance companies from charging people more for pre-existing conditions. And 75% say it's a "bad idea" to allow states to decide whether individuals with pre-existing conditions can be charged more -- including 59% of Republicans.

Overall, Trump is deeply underwater regarding his handling of the health care fight -- 66% disapprove, while 28% approve.

