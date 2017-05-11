Story highlights The poll shows Trump's approval rating down

Trump's support among white people without a college degree went down 10 percentage points

Washington (CNN) A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed President Donald Trump's approval rating back down following a bounce in mid-April.

The poll, taken May 4-9, pegged Trump's approval at 36% compared to 58% who said they disapprove of his performance as President.

Nearly all interviews were done ahead of the news that Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

Trump's support had ticked up to 40% in a mid-April poll taken after Trump authorized a missile attack on a Syrian air base in response to a chemical weapons attack the US said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad perpetrated on civilians, including babies.

The May poll showed Trump's approval rating returning nearly to its previous position from a poll released April 4, when he earned a 35% approval rating.

